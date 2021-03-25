How do inmates get stimulus checks? Well, it depends on a lot of factors

If a prisoner were to have an account with a traditional bank or credit union on the outside, the money can be deposited from the federal government into the accounts — as it would be for most Americans.

But those inmates won’t have access to that money. It is illegal for people in prison to access their assets until they are released, although they can assign others (such as family members, loved ones or legal representation) the ability to utilize those assets.

For those who have their residence listed as the incarceration facility, the checks would be mailed to the prison, then deposited by the prison into what is called a trust account, similar to what happens in the Racine County Jail. The Motley Fool defines a trust account as “essentially the bank account of an offender while they’re incarcerated. If they have a job in prison, their wages are typically deposited into that account, and if they need spending money — say, for snacks, personal care products, postage and other items — they get that from the fund, too.”

Not a simple process