How barriers to safety can worsen domestic violence situations, like in the death of Jessica Ewers

Domestic violence situations are complex, with uncountable factors affecting what might and might not happen with each individual.
But in practically all of these tragic situations, there are different barriers in the way of getting the victims to safety.
In the death of Jessica Ewers, the 44-year-old Racine native killed Dec. 28 by her former partner James T. Budworth in Sun Prairie, a number of known barriers existed, like children, medical problems and struggles to find new safe housing.
Resources
Control is an important element of domestic violence.
In many situations, the perpetrator will exert control over every aspect of the victim’s life, including finances. Women who are victims of domestic violence frequently do not have the money to “just leave,” especially if they have children in tow.
These factors were present in Jessica’s death.
Additionally, in many cases, the victim has a low-paying job and simply does not have the money to move on.
This was also the case with Jessica, whose situation was complicated by underlying health issues.
Marginalized communities
In addition to the fear that calling the police will increase the violence in the home, there is also the fear of the police experienced by marginalized communities.
Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, explained the distrust felt by communities of color toward law enforcement creates a barrier for seeking out safer environments.
According to research conducted by the Women of Color Network and published in “Domestic Violence in Communities of Color,” this may be one of many factors. Other factors include institutionalized racism resulting in much higher rates of domestic violence for women of color.
According to research published by the Institute of Policy Research, “Status of Black Women in the US,” 40% of Black women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes and are 2.5 times more likely to be murdered by an intimate partners than white women.
The research indicated 51% of Native American women and more than 20% of Hispanic women will be the victims of domestic violence in their lifetimes.
Santiago-Rivera noted women who migrated to the U.S. may be reluctant to call law enforcement to report domestic violence due to their immigration status.
Further, she noted some women come from countries where they were subject to corrupt systems of justice and law enforcement, which resulted in their fear of contact with police.
Pandemic
Santiago-Rivera explained the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the ability for domestic violence resource facilities to aid victims of domestic violence. Shelters, too, have to follow social distancing guidance, she pointed out.
Hotel vouchers are sometimes available but are not a long-term solution. Due to the pandemic, women who have fled domestic violence might find themselves and their children in a hotel room for a week or more, which presents its own challenges and financial strain.
As such, Santiago-Rivera said the continued funding of domestic violence shelters and resource centers are essential to keeping women and children safe.
