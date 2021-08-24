Houston woman accused of helping rob local Chase Bank branch

RACINE — A Houston woman has been accused of helping rob a Chase Bank at 5815 21st St.
Bryanna V. Blades, 21, was charged with felony counts of robbery of a financial institution and robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 4, two men had ran towards a man who was servicing one of the ATMs at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St. and stole the money he was to put into the machine. The total amount of money that was stolen from Chase Bank was $136,460. Surveillance showed that the car had a Texas registration, and during the investigation other jurisdictions reported similar robbery incidents involving it.
At 4:35 p.m., the car was in a police chase and ended up in a cornfield with two of the occupants fleeing. One of the occupants of the car, Blades, admitted that she was with the two other men when the robberies occurred and was a part of the planning for them.
She showed an officer group chat messages between her and the two other men planning to drive north and commit robberies. She said they robbed a restaurant employee who was making a deposit in Northfield, Ill., then continued to Racine and searched for the Chase Bank. She said she was asleep during the Chase Bank robbery.
Blades has an adjourned initial appearance set for Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
