RACINE — After spending more than two years in prison, a Racine woman accused of scalding her ex-girlfriend’s toddler and failing to have the child’s burns treated is set to be released on house arrest until her trial.
During 27-year-old Tierra L. Lee’s bond hearing in Racine County Circuit Court Friday morning, her attorney, Eugene Detert, argued that Lee’s case would benefit if she was released from jail.
“If she (Lee) were to be released in advance of trial, I would have a much better opportunity to prepare for trial as opposed to having to sit in a hallway in the Racine County Jail and try to prepare for a jury trial which is going to be, in my judgment, a very difficult trial,” Detert said.
On July 3, another bond hearing was held, with Detert asking for a cash bond reduction and for Lee to be allowed to live with her aunt.
That modification was dismissed until Lee’s aunt could be present in the courtroom on Friday. Detert asked that Lee’s cash bond be reduced from $10,000 to $6,000.
The state disagreed with any reduction of bond, citing the serious charges in the case.
“This is an extremely serious case. There is extremely serious exposure and serious violent allegations to be quite honest with you — physical abuse of a child,” said Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen. “I think the bond, as set, is appropriate. I would object to any modification regardless of where or who she is living with.”
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Mueller agreed to reduce Lee’s cash bond, but reminded Lee that she will be monitored by GPS, under house arrest with the exception of visits with her lawyer and subject to unplanned visits by Racine County Alternative and Diversion program staff.
Should she violate any conditions of her bond, Lee will return to jail until her trial, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 4.
Scalded toddler
On May 7, 2016, Racine Police were called to a home in the 900 block of LaSalle Street after a concerned citizen said Lee had dunked her girlfriend’s 2½-year-old toddler in scalding water to allegedly get back at her girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint.
Police responded and found a relative of Lee’s caring for the child, who had severely burned legs and feet and was bleeding.
The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, where doctors determined the child had first- and second-degree burns consistent with being immersed or dipped into hot liquid.
Lee told police the burns occurred May 1 while she was giving the child a bath. She said she had left the room to get a towel and heard the child screaming. She said she saw the burns and called Wheaton Franciscan-All Saints for advice, but then left for Chicago and put the child in the care of a relative.
The relative called Lee on May 5 to tell her the burns had gotten worse, but Lee remained in Illinois until police called her from the hospital May 7.
According to the complaint, Lee and her ex-girlfriend — the mother of the child — allegedly got into a fight March 18 at the Racine Transit Center after the ex-girlfriend tried to move out of the house where they lived.
Lengthy case
Lee’s case, which began in May 2016, has faced a number of hurdles that have pushed back its conclusion. Lee was originally charged with felony counts of physical abuse of a child and child neglect and held on a $50,000 cash bond.
In August 2017, Lee entered a plea of no contest to physical abuse of a child. As part of a plea agreement, the child neglect charge was dismissed, but read in.
In October, Lee’s previous attorney withdrew from the case. In November, Detert first represented Lee in court, stating that Lee wished to withdraw her guilty plea. He also asked for bond modification, which was denied.
In February, Lee’s plea was officially withdrawn, and a jury trial was planned. Her cash bond was then amended to $10,000.
The only reason she going to get off is because the child is black... she doesn’t care about no little black baby... duh!!!
So, attempted murder of a child is brushed away. Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Mueller, shame on you. If I were the mother of child, I'd be scared she would want to finish the job. Unbelievable.
Don’t have mercy on this evil piece of garbage. I don’t care if it makes it “difficult to prepare for a trial”. She injured a innocent, helpless child. Do we have no regard for children anymore? They are gifts and blessings. Let this piece of garbage sit in jail forever.
When this lady thug takes takes off and she most definitely will...Judge Mueller should spend her time in jail for allowing this scum to get out!! Changed her "plea" then gets a new lawyer and wants a trial...after sitting in jail... are you kidding me...is the judge that stupid!!! Emily it is time for you to leave...retire.. you are not helping justice at all..nor do you have any perception or anticipatory skills at all...promise us all you will retire when she takes off!!..
Let her rot...
