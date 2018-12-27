RACINE — After spending more than 1½ years in jail, a Racine man facing charges after allegedly causing the 2017 death of his 3-month-old son was released on house arrest.
Josue Santiago-Vazques, 31, is charged with felony first-degree reckless homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison.
The charges stem from the April 16, 2017, death of Santiago-Vazques' infant son. On April 11, 2017, police and rescue personnel responded for an infant who was reportedly not breathing. Santiago-Vazques said the infant had fallen and stopped breathing, according to the criminal complaint.
The infant was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where it was originally believed that the child’s condition was due to natural causes.
The next day, the infant was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa for more care. There, investigators spoke with a doctor who believed the infant’s condition was suspicious in nature.
The doctor stated that the child had a severe subdural hematoma and retinal hemorrhaging, which is usually consistent with violent shaking or rapid and acceleration and deceleration, such as a child’s head being slammed against a soft surface.
Santiago-Vazques was taken into custody and officially charged on April 28.
Defense disputes charge
On May 11, 2017, after Santiago-Vazques was charged, his attorney argued that the infant’s death could have been caused by a seizure, and asked that the reckless homicide charge against her client be dismissed.
Retired Racine County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Simanek, however, ultimately found that the state had presented enough evidence to bind Santiago-Vasquez over to stand trial for the death of his son.
After this, Santiago-Vazques spent more than 1½ years in jail awaiting his trial, but on Dec. 11, a status conference was held in which Santiago-Vasques' bond was addressed.
During that appearance, Santiago-Vazques's bond was reduced from a $100,000 cash bond to a $10,000 cash bond and $90,000 signature bond, online records show. On Dec. 21, the cash bond was posted and Santiago was released from jail.
He will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring aside from going to court and meeting with attorneys.
A status conference is set for Feb. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. A jury trial is slated to begin in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.