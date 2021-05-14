Hotel manager accused of sexually assaulting a fellow employee twice

MOUNT PLEASANT — A manager at Delta Hotel by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave., has been accused of sexually assaulting an employee twice.

Rogieross Calma, 32, of the 7100 block of Washington Avenue, has been charged with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint:

A woman reported that on May 4 she was sexually assaulted by her supervisor, Calma, at their place of employment, the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave.

She said that the employees are a tightknit work group and all hang out together and often go to Calma’s room.

She went to his room and laid down on his bed to take a half-hour nap before going home. Calma laid next to her and three different times she pushed Calma’s hand off her butt. He asked to unstrap her bra, which she consented to, and then all of a sudden he was on top of her and pulling her pants down. She kept telling him to stop and kept trying to pull her pants up.

This lasted for 1 to 2 minutes, she told police.