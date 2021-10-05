 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horlick staff member sustains minor injury while trying to break up fights Tuesday
alert top story
HORLICK HIGH SCHOOL

Horlick staff member sustains minor injury while trying to break up fights Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Horlick High School police presence

Two simultaneous fights took place between students at Horlick High School Tuesday afternoon that left one staff member with an injury, the Racine Police Department reported.

 Submitted

RACINE — Two simultaneous fights took place between students at Horlick High School on Tuesday that left one staff member with an injury, the Racine Police Department reported.

Lt. Michael Smith of the RPD said he was provided information from supervisors on-scene that the two fights happened between students at the high school located at 2119 Rapids Drive.

A school staff member sustained a minor wrist injury.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Two rescue squads did respond but I’m being told no one was transported from the scene by rescue personnel," Smith said in a statement.

Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for Racine Unified School District, said the staff member was injured as he or she tried to break up the fight.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, things have calmed down at Horlick, she said. She said she didn't know what caused the fight, but she was told it happened during the school's third block, which occurs between 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

"We appreciate our SROs (school resource officers) and our police partners for their response," Tapp said, "in helping us get back to a normal learning environment."

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News