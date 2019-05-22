KENOSHA — A 52-year-old Honey Creek man is being held in Kenosha County Jail awaiting charges after he was arrested for a sixth operating while intoxicated offense following a hit-and-run crash and a high-speed chase Friday in Kenosha.
Charles E. Johnson, of the north 7000 block of Honey Creek Road was being held in jail on a probation hold Wednesday while he awaited charges.
According to a Kenosha Police report, a woman was driving a Toyota Prius south on 60th Avenue and was stopped waiting to turn into a gas station near 75th Street at about 1:10 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck smashed into the back of her car. The pickup then pulled around her and fled.
A witness told police she saw the crash from the window of a nearby business and was going to help the woman who had been in the vehicle with her children — a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old. The woman had minor injuries, according to police.
After the crash was reported, another officer saw a pickup truck with front-end damage on the 7700 block of 60th Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the truck, but the driver fled. Police began chasing the truck, the chase lasting just over 3 miles and reaching speeds of up to 80 mph before police terminated the pursuit. At one point during the chase, the truck turned north onto Green Bay Road, striking a sign at 49th Street and briefly driving north in the southbound lanes.
Was driving work vehicle
Police found the truck, an Excel Disposal work vehicle, abandoned on the 4600 block of 45th Avenue. The tan pickup truck still had the large white rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle stuck to the front of it, according to the police report.
Officers began searching the area, including with police dogs. Johnson was arrested while he was walking on a sidewalk on the 5200 block of 52nd Street. According to the police report, he smelled strongly of alcohol.
The report stated that Johnson told police he had taken a work truck to lunch and stopped at a bar. He told police that, when he left the bar, the truck was not in the parking lot, according to the police report. Police were awaiting results of a blood test to determine Johnson’s blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest.
Police are recommending that Johnson be charged with OWI-sixth offense, fleeing police, hit-and-run causing injury and driving without an ignition interlock device.
According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, Johnson is on supervision for a 2015 conviction for operating while intoxicated-fifth offense. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision for that case. He was released from prison in October 2017.
