RACINE — The trial of one of two cousins charged in the fatal shooting of a Racine man found dead last year inside a crashed van has been postponed — for the second time.
Cousins Michael R. Lyons Jr., 35, and Cedric A. Gray, 33, each were charged with first-degree intentional homicide for their alleged roles in the 2018 death of 40-year-old Tremayne Brown. Gray also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brown was allegedly shot after an argument at the home of a former ex-girlfriend of both Lyons and Brown.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown reportedly fought with the ex-girlfriend and Lyons. After the shooting, Lyons reportedly called the ex-girlfriend and said “it is taken care of” and “I did it for you.”
Lyons and Gray, both of the 1600 block of Spring Place in Racine, are being tried separately.
Adjournment, bond adjusted
Lyons was scheduled to go to trial Dec. 11, but because the case’s lead investigator was on family leave until Jan. 1, the trial was postponed to Feb. 12-14.
On Tuesday, the trial was postponed again, after prosecutors reported that unspecified “witness issues” had caused a delay, online records show. As a result of the adjournment, prosecutors said it did not object to Lyons’ cash bond of $100,000 being converted to a $500,000 signature bond.
A signature bond, or recognizance bond, requires the defendant to sign a promise to return to court for trial, with the possibility of being levied the entire monetary judgment against him if he fails to do so, but does not require a deposit of any cash or property with the court.
According to the Racine County Jail, Lyons signed the signature bond and was released Friday morning.
A jury trial is scheduled for June 25-27 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.
Co-defendant without counsel
In early November, Gray’s attorney withdrew from the case, leaving him without representation. The state Office of the Public Defender can only represent one party in a co-defendant case, which caused difficulties in finding a replacement for Gray.
The dilemma is not a new one, as many courts throughout Wisconsin struggle to find lawyers willing to take on high-pressure homicide cases for the current reimbursement rate — $40 an hour. After two months, Gray was assigned an attorney.
A status conference in Gray’s case is set for March 11, online records show.
Shooting details
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 18, Racine Police responded to the area of Taylor and Arlington avenues for a report of shots fired. Officers found Brown dead inside a crashed red Dodge minivan in the front yard of 2338 Arlington Ave. He had been fatally shot.
A nearby video camera reportedly showed two men walking and talking, one wearing a puffy coat, later identified as Gray, and the other in a gray hoodie, later identified as Lyons.
While the two men stood on the corner of Taylor and Arlington avenues, a van drove by and Gray reportedly fired one round toward it. The van pulled back up to the corner and Gray walked to the passenger window and said something to the driver.
Gray then allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed into the van and fired two shots. The van then drove off eastbound and the audio captures a scream.
Eyewitness statements from multiple neighbors confirmed a similar version of events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hard to prosecute thugs, with thug witnesses... he is in the wind...and everyone knows it!! You just got to go with the case...make people take the stand ..it is on them...The scum will always be scum and act like it.. Let the world and this city see all the idiots on the stand..people must get educated to just how these thugs think..that includes the witnesses...let it roll!! at least you tried...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.