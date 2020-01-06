Homicide trial cancelled, change of plea set in fatal 2018 shooting

A plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Surveillance video

Ortiz was developed as a suspect after surveillance footage surfaced of an interaction between him and Honeycutt at a Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Ortiz’s passenger said that he and Ortiz were at the gas station talking to girls when the Jeep, allegedly driven by Honeycutt, pulled in to the gas station, almost striking one of the girls.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Honeycutt enter the station and make a gesture at the Camry driven by Ortiz. Later, the Jeep follows the Camry out of the parking lot. Ortiz’s passenger said the Jeep followed them from the station onto Blake Avenue and stopped in the street near the Camry when they exited.

When entering Ortiz’s house, the passenger said, he heard gunshots, turned back and saw Ortiz shoot about six times and the Jeep drive away. The passenger started to walk home when Ortiz pulled up next to him and told him he would give him a ride home.

The witness said Ortiz asked, “Why the dude make me do that?” The witness did not see a person in the Jeep with a gun, but said Ortiz said he saw the driver with a gun at the gas station.

