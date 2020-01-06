Homicide trial cancelled, change of plea set in fatal 2018 shooting

RACINE — A Racine man who was set to face a jury later this month in the 2018 fatal shooting 31-year-old Deshaun Honeycutt is expected to enter a change of plea instead.
A jury trial was originally set to begin Jan. 14 for 22-year-old Francisco F. Ortiz. Ortiz is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession with the intent to distribute less than 3 grams of designer drugs and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle — all felonies.
On July 26, 2018, Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges; however during his pre-trial conference on Monday morning, Ortiz's lawyers instead asked that the jury trial date be converted into a change of plea, online court records show.
In the past, Ortiz has argued that he was defending himself on the night of June 25, 2018.
That is the night Honeycutt was discovered shot in the driver’s seat of a crashed Jeep after a series of gunshot incidents in the 1300 block of Blake Avenue near Ortiz’s home. Honeycutt died, and his autopsy determined that his cause of death was a gunshot to the back which hit his vital organs.
Inside the Jeep, officers found a handgun and at least six bullet holes, including one through the rear hatch. They also discovered .40-caliber casings, a live .40-caliber round and marijuana in the area.
A plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Surveillance video
Ortiz was developed as a suspect after surveillance footage surfaced of an interaction between him and Honeycutt at a Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Ortiz’s passenger said that he and Ortiz were at the gas station talking to girls when the Jeep, allegedly driven by Honeycutt, pulled in to the gas station, almost striking one of the girls.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Honeycutt enter the station and make a gesture at the Camry driven by Ortiz. Later, the Jeep follows the Camry out of the parking lot. Ortiz’s passenger said the Jeep followed them from the station onto Blake Avenue and stopped in the street near the Camry when they exited.
When entering Ortiz’s house, the passenger said, he heard gunshots, turned back and saw Ortiz shoot about six times and the Jeep drive away. The passenger started to walk home when Ortiz pulled up next to him and told him he would give him a ride home.
The witness said Ortiz asked, “Why the dude make me do that?” The witness did not see a person in the Jeep with a gun, but said Ortiz said he saw the driver with a gun at the gas station.
