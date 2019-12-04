RACINE — The homicide trial for one of two cousins charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Racine man found dead inside a crashed van began Wednesday, as both sides presented their opening statements and witnesses took the stand.
Cedric A. Gray, 34, of Racine, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon, for his alleged role in the death of 40-year-old Tremayne Brown.
The homicide charges stem from a March 18, 2018, incident in which Racine Police responded to the area of Taylor and Arlington avenues for a report of shots fired. Officers found a crashed van in a front yard in the 2300 block Arlington Avenue.
Inside the van, Brown was unresponsive. When rescue personnel treated Brown, they discovered gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen. He died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, Racine County Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen told the jury that during the course of the trial, they could expect to hear testimony from multiple witnesses, including eyewitnesses to the shooting, who all present a similar version of events.
He said that evidence, including investigation photos and surveillance video taken from a home close to the shooting scene, will also support the eyewitnesses’ versions of events.
Jensen said that Gray spoke with investigators, and provided an inconsistent account of what happened leading up to Brown’s shooting. “He says he was scared for his life, he said he believed that Mr. Brown was reaching for something,” Jensen said. “But Mr. Brown is not here to say what he did or didn’t do.”
Gray’s attorney Russell Jones asked the jury to analyze, listen and withhold their judgement until the end of the trial before making up their minds. “You really never know what is going to come out on the stand,” Jones said.
Gray’s cousin, 35-year-old Michael R. Lyons Jr., also of Racine, will also be tried for first-degree intentional homicide later this month.
Evidence presented
Racine Police Criminalist Todd Hoover took the stand Wednesday and told the jury about the search of that the crime scene, which encompassed both the shooting and crash scenes.
Hoover said that at the shooting scene, a single 9mm gun casing was found at the scene. Another Racine Police criminalist on scene, Donald Prudho, testified that two projectiles were found inside Brown’s van.
Heather Williams, a firearms and toolmarks examiner, told the jury that those two projectiles were determined to be fired from the same firearm.
Although the caliber matches that of the shell casing found on the crime scene, Williams said she could not confirm if the casing and projectiles were fired from the same gun.
Witness accounts
Many witnesses took the stand, including eyewitnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting.
One witness said she saw a man shooting into the van that was later discovered to be crashed. Another eyewitness testified that he saw a man arguing with someone in the van, and then saw the man shoot into the van. He said he saw the flash from the gunshots and the van speed off.
Many of the citizens living near the shooting scene who testified said they heard what sounded like one gunshot, followed by two more.
The trial is expected to conclude Thursday, Dec. 5, online court records indicate.
