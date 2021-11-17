Homicide trial begins for man accused of killing Marcus Caldwell

According to witnesses, Caldwell later had an argument with Gates over the phone.
Shots fired
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Yout Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020.
Many neighbors in the 1200 block of Yout Street where the homicide occurred heard a loud bang and Caldwell was subsequently found in the front yard of Gates’ apartment, deceased.
Witnesses reported hearing an argument shortly before the shooting.
Buckley was not at the scene, nor anywhere in the vicinity. However, the possessions that he brought from Missouri were located in Gates’ apartment where he left them.
An arrest warrant was issued for Buckley. He was later arrested in Missouri.
Opening statements
Leading the prosecution is Barry Braatz, assistant district attorney. He outlined the evidence for the jury Monday.
Shortly before the killing, he told the jury, Gates saw Buckley briefly enter into the apartment, get something from his possessions, and then leave again.
Shortly afterwards, Gates heard a gunshot.
The bulk of the evidence, Braatz said, involved matching the shell casing that was found near the gun investigators believed Caldwell had in his possession at the time.
Attorney Mike Barth represents the defendant. He told the jury the state’s case was largely circumstantial. The evidence did not include the gun used in the shooting or the bullet, Barth said.
Additionally, there were no eyewitnesses to Caldwell’s final moments, Barth said. While people reported hearing the argument, the shot and, in one case, shuffling feet running away — no one saw the killing itself.
Marcus Caldwell Jr. of Horlick drives past Ricky Canady of Park during a basketball game on Dec. 12, 2017, at Park High School. Caldwell, who averaged 23 points per game as a senior, was shot and killed in Racine in October 2020.