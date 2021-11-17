Homicide trial begins for man accused of killing Marcus Caldwell

RACINE — He was a standout basketball star as a student at Horlick High School, a loving father, and one day from leaving his hometown for a new job.

But on Oct. 17, 2020, Marcus “Earl” Caldwell Jr. was killed in his own neighborhood, with many friends and family within minutes of the place of his death.

The man charged with that homicide, Khalil Buckley, 24, went on trial Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

The two men appear to have not known each other and had only met hours before Buckley allegedly killed Caldwell.

Lead-up to killing

Buckley previously lived in Racine but was living in Missouri for the two weeks leading up to the homicide.

According to testimony:

Buckley was in town for the week to visit a woman, Marazia Gates, whom he met on the internet. Gates is the mother of Caldwell’s child.

It was at Gates’ apartment that the two men met each other that Oct. 17, when Caldwell stopped by to see his child but instead apparently found another man: Buckley.

Caldwell spoke casually to Buckley, who was playing video games, looked around the apartment for Gates, then left.

According to witnesses, Caldwell later had an argument with Gates over the phone.

Shots fired

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Yout Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020.

Many neighbors in the 1200 block of Yout Street where the homicide occurred heard a loud bang and Caldwell was subsequently found in the front yard of Gates’ apartment, deceased.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument shortly before the shooting.

Buckley was not at the scene, nor anywhere in the vicinity. However, the possessions that he brought from Missouri were located in Gates’ apartment where he left them.

An arrest warrant was issued for Buckley. He was later arrested in Missouri.

Opening statements

Leading the prosecution is Barry Braatz, assistant district attorney. He outlined the evidence for the jury Monday.

Shortly before the killing, he told the jury, Gates saw Buckley briefly enter into the apartment, get something from his possessions, and then leave again.

Shortly afterwards, Gates heard a gunshot.

The bulk of the evidence, Braatz said, involved matching the shell casing that was found near the gun investigators believed Caldwell had in his possession at the time.

Attorney Mike Barth represents the defendant. He told the jury the state’s case was largely circumstantial. The evidence did not include the gun used in the shooting or the bullet, Barth said.

Additionally, there were no eyewitnesses to Caldwell’s final moments, Barth said. While people reported hearing the argument, the shot and, in one case, shuffling feet running away — no one saw the killing itself.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.