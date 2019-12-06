Homicide reported on Villa Street

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a shots-fired report as a homicide, the department said in a Friday afternoon news release.
Racine Police responded at about 2:50 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of Villa Street for the report of shots fired.
“The investigation is still active,” stated the release sent at 4:17 p.m.
Police radio reports indicated that a woman shot a man in an apartment and fled on foot. Police were unable to immediately verify that information.
A Journal Times reporter saw a man being escorted away in handcuffs and an ambulance responded to the scene. As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, Villa Street was closed from DeKoven Avenue to 18th Street as police investigated.
John Goodwin, who lives on Villa Street, said he saw police take a woman with red hair into custody.
He said his son had heard gunshots in that area the night before. It was unclear as of Friday if what he heard was connected to the arrests on Friday.
No additional information was immediately available Friday afternoon.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
The Journal Times will update this when more information is available.