Homicide charge filed, warrant issued for Racine man for North Bay Drive incident

RACINE — Homicide charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Racine man related to an incident in the 3800 block of North Bay Drive that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lapiate P. Boone, of the 3800 block of North Bay Drive, according to online court records.
Racine Police have not yet confirmed that Boone is wanted in connection the North Bay Drive incident or any details about the incident, aside from confirming that there is a death investigation.
Payne confirmed that a man was killed and the second victim, a female, was injured and is at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
As of 9:30 a.m., police said the scene was still active and asked that the public avoid the area. Updates are expected throughout the day, Malacara said.
As of 10 a.m., one Racine Police squad, the Racine Police Major Crimes Unit van and a State Patrol crime scene reconstruction unit were on the scene.
Witness speaks
Devin Smrekar, 23, who lives in the Barclay Apartments in the 3800 block of North Main Street near the scene, said that he was up late last night. At around 1 a.m., he said he and his girlfriend had just gotten into bed when they heard noise.
He said when he muted his television, he said, was the sound of someone screaming for their life. "Someone was in danger," Smrekar said.
Smrekar said he thought he heard a child yelling "Daddy, please stop, daddy, please, no." He then got on the floor because he was afraid of stray bullets and called 911.
A woman who said she lives in the building wrote in the North Bay group on Nextdoor.com, a neighborhood information site, that two people were stabbed and that she heard screaming. Police were unable to confirm a stabbing Thursday morning.
Reach out
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
The Journal Times will update the story with more information as it becomes available.
