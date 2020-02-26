Homicide charge dismissed in 2016 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter-Barker is still expected to face charges in a separate case for felony bail jumping, online records show. While released on a signature bond and ordered to house arrest while the homicide charge made its way through the court system, Hunter-Barker reportedly violated conditions of his house arrest by going to a barbershop.

A status conference has been set in that case on April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Fatal shooting

In the early morning hours of Nov. 11, 2016, 28-year-old Jones, was found dead with gunshot wounds to his chest, lying in the rear parking lot of 1851 Roosevelt Ave. Three days later, Hunter-Barker was arrested in connection to the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Hunter-Barker shot Jones after the victim followed him and a woman with whom Jones has children, showing up at two bars, and eventually to Hunter-Barker’s mother’s home, an apartment in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.