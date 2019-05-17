RACINE — A homeless man faces burglary charges after he allegedly attempted to enter several homes before sunrise and stole car keys, a bicycle, a lighter and a purse from a home in West Racine last month.
According to a criminal complaint:
At about 4 a.m. on April 21, a man was seen by a woman's security camera in the 1200 block of Blaine Avenue. In the video, the man attempted to open the front door, but appeared to be scared off by dogs inside the home.
Nine hours later, Racine police officers were called to the 3400 block of Wright Avenue in reference to a burglary, about two blocks south of the other address. Officers were told that car keys and a purse were missing from a home, and the homeowners suspected that they had mistakenly left a door unlocked, someone had entered during the night and took some of their belongings.
Later that day, police were called to the 3400 block of First Avenue, about 3.5 miles to the northwest, for a report of a suspicious person. In the backyard of a home, they found a man — 45-year-old William Latarus Vinson — lying on the ground.
Vinson was reportedly wearing the same clothing as the man recorded on the security cameras that morning. He also allegedly had in his possession the lighter that had been taken from the Wright Avenue home that morning, as well as a bicycle that had reportedly been taken from the basement, which the owners didn't initially realize was gone.
Vinson was charged Friday with attempted burglary of a building, burglary of a dwelling and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
He was convicted in January for theft and sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty, according to online court records. Since, he's been charged with disorderly conduct in February and possession of THC in April.
Since 1992, Vinson hasn't gone more than four years without a criminal conviction in Wisconsin, according to police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Friday night at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: May 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tommy R. Hines
Tommy R. Hines, Milwaukee, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kent Lyons
Kent Lyons, 1200 block of Albert St., Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Lee McCutcheon
Michael Lee McCutcheon, 2000 block of Carmel Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
William Latarus Vinson
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel Hausmann
Nathaniel Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Anais U. Hernandez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anais U. Hernandez, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer.
Robert A. Mackey
Robert A. Mackey, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Cyrus D. Noyes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cyrus D. Noyes, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kayla R. Olson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kayla R. Olson, 2600 block of 21st St., Racine, fail to cause child to attend school, neglecting a child.
Chaunte D. Ott
Chaunte D. Ott, 3600 Spring St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Reginald G. Turner
Reginald G. Turner, 1800 block of Saint Clair St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Nathanial John Schreier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathanial John Schreier, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
