Homeless man allegedly harassed customers, threw merchandise at Taylor Mart

RACINE — A homeless man in Racine allegedly harassed customers and threw merchandise Tuesday night at a Taylor Avenue convenience store.

Lazarick L. Riley, 49, is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint:

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., regarding a man disrupting the store and throwing items around. Upon arrival, the officer observed Riley having poor coordination, slurred speech and smelling of intoxicants. He was lying on the sidewalk in front of the store and reportedly began to swing his fists at officers. He was taken into custody.

The investigating officer spoke to the store clerk, who advised that Riley came into the store and was causing a disturbance. Riley allegedly was harassing other customers and began throwing merchandise around the store.

Court records indicate that on June 15, Riley was released from custody on a bond after being convicted of two counts of disorderly conduct. A condition of the bond was for Riley to not commit any new crimes not possess or consume any alcohol.