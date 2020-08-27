 Skip to main content
Homeless man accused of causing multiple public disturbances while drinking on Monument Square
Crimes and Court

RACINE — A homeless Racine man allegedly caused multiple public disturbances while drinking. 

Shawn E. Londre, 45, is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. 

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to Monument Square for a report of a disruptive, argumentative and threatening drunken white male demanding money from passersby.

Upon arrival, the office located the man, identified as Londre, who had an open 16-ounce can of beer in his front jeans pocket. He was cited and advised not to have additional police contact for the day.

Shawn Londre

Londre

But at 6:05 p.m., an officer responded back to Monument Square for another report a white male, possibly drunk, harassing bus passengers, threatening staff, drinking beer and refusing to stop or leave. Londre was again the subject of the call. He was asked to leave several times, but refused. Londre had five cans of beer with him, that police disposed of. He continued to refuse to leave and argued that all of the people were lying about him.

Eventually, Londre started to walk away, but then stopped and turned back around to engage in an argument with police. He was then taken into custody. 

Londre was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday with conditions that he has no contact with Monument Square and does not consume or possess alcohol.

A status conference in his case is set for Oct. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

