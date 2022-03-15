Home care aide accused of using Racine home to sell cocaine, fentanyl and meth

RACINE — A home care aide has been accused of using the residence to sell drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
Lisa M. Maldonado, 40, of the 1500 block of Augusta Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place, 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, agents with the Metro Drug Unit went to the 1500 block of Augusta Street, planning to execute a search warrant on the home where Maldonado allegedly was distributing drugs. According to investigators, Maldonado both lived in the home and worked there as a home care aide, caring for a man.
Before executing the search warrant, however, officers found Maldonado outside, walking down the street. She was taken into custody.
Agents later entered the home and reported finding the following:
- Two pipes used for smoking drugs and two digital scales
- Two baggies of meth weighing 6.4 grams
- One baggie of cocaine weighing 4.2 grams
- Two baggies of fentanyl weighing 5.1 grams
- Two white capsules of Focalin XR, a prescription drug and simulant
- 43 capsules of Quetiapine Fumarate, a prescription drug
- Packaging materials
- Three cell phones
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in the criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
Maldonado was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 15, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Patrick Hernandez
Patrick Hernandez, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Lisa M. Maldonado
Lisa M. Maldonado, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Seth A. Geyer
Seth A. Geyer, 300 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.