 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Home care aide accused of using Racine home to sell cocaine, fentanyl and meth

  • 0

RACINE — A home care aide has been accused of using the residence to sell drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

Lisa M. Maldonado, 40, of the 1500 block of Augusta Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place, 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

Lisa Maldonado

Maldonado 

On Friday, agents with the Metro Drug Unit went to the 1500 block of Augusta Street, planning to execute a search warrant on the home where Maldonado allegedly was distributing drugs. According to investigators, Maldonado both lived in the home and worked there as a home care aide, caring for a man.

Before executing the search warrant, however, officers found Maldonado outside, walking down the street. She was taken into custody.

People are also reading…

Agents later entered the home and reported finding the following:

  • Two pipes used for smoking drugs and two digital scales
  • Two baggies of meth weighing 6.4 grams
  • One baggie of cocaine weighing 4.2 grams
  • Two baggies of fentanyl weighing 5.1 grams
  • Two white capsules of Focalin XR, a prescription drug and simulant
  • 43 capsules of Quetiapine Fumarate, a prescription drug
  • Packaging materials
  • Three cell phones

The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in the criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.

Maldonado was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News