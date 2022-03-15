Home care aide accused of using Racine home to sell cocaine, fentanyl and meth

RACINE — A home care aide has been accused of using the residence to sell drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

Lisa M. Maldonado, 40, of the 1500 block of Augusta Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place, 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, agents with the Metro Drug Unit went to the 1500 block of Augusta Street, planning to execute a search warrant on the home where Maldonado allegedly was distributing drugs. According to investigators, Maldonado both lived in the home and worked there as a home care aide, caring for a man.

Before executing the search warrant, however, officers found Maldonado outside, walking down the street. She was taken into custody.

Agents later entered the home and reported finding the following:

Two pipes used for smoking drugs and two digital scales

Two baggies of meth weighing 6.4 grams

One baggie of cocaine weighing 4.2 grams

Two baggies of fentanyl weighing 5.1 grams

Two white capsules of Focalin XR, a prescription drug and simulant

43 capsules of Quetiapine Fumarate, a prescription drug

Packaging materials

Three cell phones

The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in the criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.

Maldonado was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0