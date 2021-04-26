Hoffman sentenced to life in prison without parole

Hoffman concluded by asking the court for the possibility of parole someday.

Repischak’s remarks

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Repischak covered the options available to him, including the possibility of parole after 20 years had been served.

“I’ll note that this was a case of jealousy, of betrayal, rage … in this case apparently blind rage,” he said. “But more specific, more crystallized, this was a case fueled by selfishness and egocentric thinking.”

Repischak added, “When I look at the facts of the case, I see a person who could not stand to see his girlfriend be with another man, could not stand the fact that she was rejecting you and moving on with someone else, and you could not stand the fact that another man was going to be in a relationship with your girlfriend.”

The judge took the opportunity to review the facts of the case to demonstrate this was no case where someone snapped.

In fact, the defendant had been stalking his former girlfriend and had followed her right to the home of her new boyfriend.