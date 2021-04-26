Hoffman sentenced to life in prison without parole

RACINE — A man in a rage over his ex-girlfriend seeing someone new will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of his rival.
Troy Hoffman, 41, of New Berlin, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Chad Bickler, who was 42 years old at the time of his death.
Hoffman pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide in February as part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The additional charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of an animal — for the shooting death of Tucker, a dog on the property — were dropped but previously read into the record.
Judge Robert Repischak sentenced Hoffman.
“Mr. Hoffman, on Dec. 26, 2019, you took another human being’s life,” Repischak said. “Literally took another human being’s life.”
He added, “Today, you will forfeit a life – figuratively – that life is yours.”
Case history
The defendant claims to have no memory of Bickler’s murder; though Hoffman did not dispute his own guilt.
According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman was in a jealous rage because his former girlfriend had begun a relationship with Bickler. He stalked her, and according to court testimony, sent a text message saying he was going to kill Bickler.
According to testimony, Hoffman went to Bickler’s home, kicked in a side door, and shot the victim multiple times.
After he left Bickler’s home, he shot at his former girlfriend multiple times; she had been hiding on the property.
Hoffman fled the area before law enforcement arrived but later turned himself in.
Defendant’s statement
Hoffman told the court that he had no memory of killing Bickler but had read the investigator’s reports “praying and hoping something would click and I could make some sense of those reports.”
“I figured eventually something would jog my memory,” he added.
Jonathan Carver Smith — the defendant’s attorney — had advised him to speak to the events of the evening, he said.
“I can’t begin to imagine what was going through my mind at the time,” Hoffman said.
He added that he understands some people’s lives would never be the same and an apology would be insufficient.
“But I do still apologize and I am very sorry,” Hoffman said. “Remorseful does not begin to describe my feelings for my actions that night.”
He also said he did not believe he was capable of such crimes.
Hoffman concluded by asking the court for the possibility of parole someday.
Repischak’s remarks
In sentencing the defendant, Judge Repischak covered the options available to him, including the possibility of parole after 20 years had been served.
“I’ll note that this was a case of jealousy, of betrayal, rage … in this case apparently blind rage,” he said. “But more specific, more crystallized, this was a case fueled by selfishness and egocentric thinking.”
Repischak added, “When I look at the facts of the case, I see a person who could not stand to see his girlfriend be with another man, could not stand the fact that she was rejecting you and moving on with someone else, and you could not stand the fact that another man was going to be in a relationship with your girlfriend.”
The judge took the opportunity to review the facts of the case to demonstrate this was no case where someone snapped.
In fact, the defendant had been stalking his former girlfriend and had followed her right to the home of her new boyfriend.
Repischak noted that the defendant had many opportunities to deviate from his course of action but did not do so — choosing instead to keep driving and “fomenting this jealous hatred.”
The defendant then went to the victim’s house and shot him while the victim stood in his kitchen, the judge noted. In fact, shot him multiple times.
“You shot a man in his own home,” Repischak said. “You violated the sanctity of home and human life and let him die — you let him die on the kitchen floor.”
The judge concluded and said, “It is the sentence of this court that you serve life in prison and not be afforded release.”