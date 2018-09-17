RACINE — After allegedly causing a crash, Deandre Noy, 26, of the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, allegedly fled the scene in his Chevrolet van, parked the damaged van at a parking lot, ran away on foot, then returned when the van was being towed.
According to the criminal complaint:
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the corner of Byrd and Perry avenues for a hit-and-run crash in which a van allegedly did not stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle that held two occupants. The driver of the vehicle that was hit said that the van stopped briefly, but then drove away.
The passenger of the hit vehicle reported suffering “severe leg pain along with a sore chest pain” as a result of the crash, according to police.
Eyewitnesses reported that they saw a man, later identified as Noy, get out of the vehicle and run into an apartment building. According to the criminal complaint, that building is where Noy lives.
When a towing company arrived to take away the vehicle Noy had been driving, he reportedly came out of the building and told police that the white Chevrolet belonged to him, but he twice denied being involved in a hit-and-run.
He then said that his cousin, who was inside the building, had been driving the vehicle.
Reportedly, his cousin came outside and initially said she had been driving the car, but later said she hadn’t, that Noy had asked her to “take the fall for the incident due to her having a driver’s license,” according to police.
Noy denied for a third time having been driving the vehicle, but was taken into custody due to the eyewitnesses’ accounts and the cousin’s final story, according to police.
Noy faces charges for obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, and hit-and-run (causing great bodily harm), a felony.
Noy has two felony convictions, both in Cook County, Ill., for robbery in 2013 and possession of a weapon as a felon in 2015. He was incarcerated for nearly eight months and released in February 2016, according to police.
Court records show that this would be his first offense in Wisconsin, if convicted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
