Hit-and-run causing injury charges recommended after Mount Pleasant crash Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT — After a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant, a driver and passenger of one of the vehicles allegedly attempted to run away but were caught and brought to the Racine County Jail with several recommended charges, including hit-and-run causing injury.
Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the intersection of Spring Street and Newman Road on Thursday at 10:35 a.m., for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to a press release issued by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers shut down the intersection and began investigating. Two men, a driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, took off on foot.
The investigation revealed that a gray 2007 Saturn struck a gray 2009 Toyota. The Saturn had turned southbound onto Newman Road in front of the Toyota travelling eastbound on Spring Street, the release said.
The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life threatening injuries. A South Shore Fire Department ambulance transported the driver to Ascension Emergency Room where she was treated.
With the help of citizen, officers were able to locate the two men that fled on foot and apprehended them after a short foot chase, the release said.
The investigation determined that the driver of the Saturn was identified as Johrei Marquise-Loyde Johnson, 20, from Racine. The passenger was identified as Kyvonta Rashun Scott, 20, from Mount Pleasant.
Johnson was given recommended charges of hit-and-run causing injury, resisting, bail jumping and operating without a license. Scott was given the recommended charge of resisting.
All vehicles were removed by towing companies due to the heavy damage they sustained from the crash. The scene was cleaned and cleared and traffic returned to normal.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officials said.
