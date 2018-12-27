SOMERS — A structure fire at a Somers trucking company closed a portion of Highway 31 for six hours, according to a Kenosha Sheriff's Department news release.
At 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Kenosha Sheriff Department deputies responded along with the Somers Fire and Rescue Department to a report of a structure fire at Dejno's Trucking, located at 5670 Green Bay Road. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday.
Highway 31 between highways 158 and K was closed between 3:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. due to the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.