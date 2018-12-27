Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

KENOSHA — A structure fire at a Kenosha trucking company closed a portion of Highway 31 for six hours, according to a Kenosha Sheriff's Department news release. 

At 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Kenosha Sheriff Department deputies responded with Somers Fire Department to a structure fire at Dejno's Trucking, located at 5670 Green Bay Road. The fire was extinguished, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Highway 31 between highways 158 and K was closed between 3:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. due to the fire. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

