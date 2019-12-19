Hetland suspect seeks to 'fire my attorneys,' overruled on blood alcohol level request

RACINE — Racine Police Officer John Hetland's blood-alcohol level at the time of his death will not be allowed to be disclosed during the trial of Dalquavis Ward, the man accused of killing Hetland at Teezers Bar and Grill on June 17.

Although Ward's attorney's explained that Hetland's BAC may explain why he took certain actions that night, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg determined that Hetland's BAC was irrelevant.

"What is the relevance of the BAC to the reaction of Mr. Hetland in the bar that night?" Laufenberg asked.

During the court hearing Thursday, in which various pretrial motions were sorted out, Ward's attorneys also argued that Hetland being referred to as an officer during the trial would be prejudicial to Ward.

Laufenberg ruled that Hetland's title as officer could be used, saying, "The fact that John Hetland was a police officer is deeply entrenched in this case."

During a tense moment of the nearly two-hour hearing, Ward spoke out: "With no disrespect to the court, I would like to fire my attorneys," he said.

"Mr. Ward, do not interrupt these proceedings," Laufenberg warned.