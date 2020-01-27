Hetland's family, colleagues may attend Survivors' Conference

RACINE — Members of Officer John Hetland’s family and some of his colleagues at the Racine Police Department may attend an annual event in Washington D.C. organized to help the friends and family of fallen officers find community and grieve their loss.

Racine Police Chief Art Howell requested $25,000 to send police staff and up to four members of Hetland’s family to the National Police Survivors’ Conference organized by Concerns Of Police Survivors, an organization that provides resources for those who have been affected the death of an officer.

“The C.O.P.S. National Police Survivors’ Conference will allow survivors to realize they are not alone in their grief and give them the tools and hope to start rebuilding their shattered lives,” the conference’s website states.

Howell said the department’s in-house therapist, who was hired shortly after Hetland’s death, reviewed the information provided on the event and recommended that officers who worked closely with Hetland attend. RPD could also send members of its Honor Guard and motorcycle unit to accompany members of Hetland’s family should they choose to go.

“She’s told me that that’s the next step,” said Howell. “It’s about healing.”