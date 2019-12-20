You are the owner of this article.
Hetland's BAC at time of murder irrelevant, judge rules; suspect wants to 'fire my attorneys'
Hetland's BAC at time of murder irrelevant, judge rules; suspect wants to 'fire my attorneys'

RACINE — Racine Police Officer John Hetland’s blood-alcohol level at the time of his death will not be allowed to be disclosed during the trial of Dalquavis Ward, the man accused of killing Hetland at Teezers Bar and Grill on June 17.

Although Ward’s attorney’s explained that Hetland’s BAC may explain why he took certain actions that night, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg determined that Hetland’s BAC was irrelevant.

“What is the relevance of the BAC to the reaction of Mr. Hetland in the bar that night?” Laufenberg asked.

During the court hearing Thursday, in which various pretrial motions were sorted out, Ward’s attorneys also argued that Hetland being referred to as an officer during the trial would be prejudicial to Ward.

Laufenberg ruled that Hetland’s title as officer could be used, saying, “The fact that John Hetland was a police officer is deeply entrenched in this case.”

During a tense moment of the nearly two-hour hearing, Ward spoke out: “With no disrespect to the court, I would like to fire my attorneys,” he said.

“Mr. Ward, do not interrupt these proceedings,” Laufenberg warned.

Laufenberg also ruled that no memorials or special demonstrations for Hetland would be allowed inside her courtroom during the trial. She said more specific instructions would be filed on about Jan. 3.

Both sides also argued about whether Ward’s previous confessions to other armed robberies, including those at Dan’s Liquor and Colonial Liquor in Racine, would be admissible during the trial to identify Ward as the Teezers’ suspect.

Laufenberg reserved her right to decide on that point after she receives more information from attorneys on both sides.

Fatal shooting

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.

Police arrested Ward in Milwaukee on June 27, the day after Hetland’s funeral. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.

Ward was released from federal prison on June 13, four days before Hetland’s shooting, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In the Hetland case, Ward is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.

Ward is scheduled to be tried during a five-day trial set to begin Feb. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Dalquavis Ward

Ward

John Hetland

Hetland

At a Glance

Dalquavis Ward, accused of shooting and killing off-uty Racine Police Officer John Hetland on June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill, is scheduled to be tried during a five-day trial set to begin Feb. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

