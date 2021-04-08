 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hearing scheduled for contested placement of sex offenders in Caledonia
alert top story
CALEDONIA

Hearing scheduled for contested placement of sex offenders in Caledonia

{{featured_button_text}}
Map of where sex offenders may be placed on Saratoga Drive in Caledonia, near Jellystone Park

The red dot represents 9901 Saratoga Drive, where sex offenders Daniel R. Williams and Hung N. Tran are due to be placed, a placement that Caledonia leaders are contesting due to its proximity to Jellystone Park.
Hung R. Tran

Tran with and without glasses
Daniel R. Williams

Williams with and without glasses

A hearing has been set regarding the contested placement of two sex offenders near Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite concerns from the Caledonia Police Department, the Racine County Circuit Court — which had threatened to penalize Racine County for having not found a place where two men with convictions of sexual violence against children could live after 18 months — had ordered that Hung Tran and Daniel Williams were to move into a home on Saratoga Drive on about April 6. Last week, that decision was stayed.

When the placement was announced in late March, there was outcry about placing two men who had abused children near a family-friendly campground. State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs all spoke out against the decision. The Village Board filed a legal challenge.

A hearing in that case is to be held via Zoom in front of Judge Wynne Laufenberg at 9 a.m. on May 12.

Tran and Williams, both 51, are currently housed at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston. That facility is one of two secure treatment centers run by the state Department of Health Services.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

+4
Cash bail: 3 teenagers. 3 sets of alleged crimes. All treated differently. All in the same system.
Crime and Courts

Cash bail: 3 teenagers. 3 sets of alleged crimes. All treated differently. All in the same system.

  • 7 min to read

Three teenagers caught up in local court cases have seen drastically different jail experiences. Communities cared about two of them. Few knew about the third.

Reform advocates and now even the State Public Defenders Office agree that cash bail is an unfair system. This story looks into how three different teens from poor families faced it: Two — Kyle Rittenhouse and Chrystul Kizer — got out of jail thanks to massive fundraising efforts and supporters nationwide coming to their respective causes for completely different reasons. Another, Traoun Oliver-Thomas, didn't get that help. He's been in jail for the better part of two years. And, unlike his peers, he never killed anybody. He just didn't have $120.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News