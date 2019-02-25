Try 1 month for 99¢

FRANKLIN — The Franklin man charged with killing a Racine man and a Milwaukee man and burning their bodies is scheduled to appear in a Milwaukee County Courtroom for a scheduling conference Wednesday morning, Feb. 27.

Matthew Neumann was the owner of Spot Free Cleaning, a now-closed cleaning service that was based in Franklin. He is accused of killing Robert C. Hajduk, 40, of Racine, and Richard L. Conklin, 35, of Milwaukee, both of whom worked for Neumann, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Neumann has been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse, all of which are felonies.

Franklin Police said both Hajduk and Conklin had been considered missing since Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, one week before their bodies were found Jan. 10 in the burn pit on property owned by Neumann in rural East Troy.

Police were also reportedly investigating the possibility that Neumann may have connections to white supremacist organizations, since Neumann had once posted a photo of a Nazi symbol to his now-deactivated Facebook profile.

