Head-on collision

First responders from Mount Pleasant and Racine work at the scene of a head-on crash in front of Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING

MOUNT PLEASANT — Authorities responded to the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in front of the Chick-fil-A restaurant, 5315 Washington Ave.

According to scanner reports, the call came in at about 3:15 p.m. A Ford Taurus and a black SUV collided head-on in the eastbound turn lane of Highway 20.

As of 3:45 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up on Highway 20.

Racine and Mount Pleasant police and Racine firefighters responded to the scene of the crash.

According to a witness on scene, no one from the SUV was injured; however, two occupants of the Taurus were transported to the hospital.

The Journal Times will provide more information as it becomes available.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

