MOUNT PLEASANT — Authorities responded to the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in front of the Chick-fil-A restaurant, 5315 Washington Ave.
According to scanner reports, the call came in at about 3:15 p.m. A Ford Taurus and a black SUV collided head-on in the eastbound turn lane of Highway 20.
As of 3:45 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up on Highway 20.
Racine and Mount Pleasant police and Racine firefighters responded to the scene of the crash.
According to a witness on scene, no one from the SUV was injured; however, two occupants of the Taurus were transported to the hospital.
The Journal Times will provide more information as it becomes available.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tyree J. Blair
Tyree J. Blair, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Orlando J. Chiappe
Orlando J. Chiappe, 7600 block of Four Mile Road, Franksville, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Austin P. Feeler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Austin P. Feeler, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, escape.
Tequalla J. Flinn
Tequalla J. Flinn, 5500 block of Palisades Court, Mount Pleasant, failure to report to jail, obstructing an officer.
Naadia E. Garcia
Naadia E. Garcia, 4500 block of 40th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, neglecting a child, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Antwan A. Hand
Antwan A. Hand, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness.
Ellis Jordan Howard Jr.
Ellis Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Jacob J. Lichter
Jacob J. Lichter, 600 block of Seventh Street, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, disorderly conduct.
John R. Mateljan
John R. Mateljan, 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Qyntavious D. Parks
Qyntavious D. Parks, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Javais J. Prestay
Javais J. Prestay, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
John E. Vanhara
John E. Vanhara, 10000 block of Dunkelow Road, Franksville, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
James A. Bockin
James A. Bockin, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Thomas J. Cowan
Thomas J. Cowan, 2600 block of Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Kenric A. McGee
Kenric A. McGee (a.k.a. DS, D Sikes, Pooh), 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquese M. Snow
Marquese M. Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, resisting an officer.
