Head-on car crash on Washington Avenue leaves two with severe injuries, MPPD says

MOUNT PLEASANT — A head-on collision involving an impaired driver left two with severe injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

MPPD officers on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive for a report of a wrong way driver. As officers were responding, another caller indicated the vehicle had crashed head-on with another vehicle, a news release stated.

Officers arrived and noticed three vehicles were involved. Witnesses reported the operator of a red Kia was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Washington Avenue.

The red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. The occupants in both vehicles sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, the MPPD said.

With the assistance of the South Shore Fire Department, the occupants had to be extricated and were transported to the hospital.

The operator of the red Kia was identified Dakota D. Vitrano, 23, of Racine and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The following charges are being recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Second offense OWI causing injury.

Three counts of recklessly endangering safety.

One count of first-degree reckless injury.

Bail jumping.

The crash remains under investigation by the MPPD and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

19 photos from Shop with a Cop 2022