 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Head-on car crash on Washington Avenue leaves two with severe injuries, MPPD says

  • 0
Collision

A red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

 Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — A head-on collision involving an impaired driver left two with severe injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

MPPD officers on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive for a report of a wrong way driver. As officers were responding, another caller indicated the vehicle had crashed head-on with another vehicle, a news release stated.

Officers arrived and noticed three vehicles were involved. Witnesses reported the operator of a red Kia was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Washington Avenue.

The red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. The occupants in both vehicles sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, the MPPD said.

Collision 2

A red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

With the assistance of the South Shore Fire Department, the occupants had to be extricated and were transported to the hospital.

People are also reading…

The operator of the red Kia was identified Dakota D. Vitrano, 23, of Racine and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The following charges are being recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

  • Second offense OWI causing injury.
  • Three counts of recklessly endangering safety.
  • One count of first-degree reckless injury.
  • Bail jumping.

The crash remains under investigation by the MPPD and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to a Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s report obtained by Page Six on Tuesday while the late 13 Minutes star had illicit substances in her system at the time of her death they were determined not to be a key factor in the car accident that killed her. Anne died in August after crashing her her Mini Cooper into a house in California. Both her car and the residence caught fire. The coroner's report revealed a urine toxicology screen was positive for cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazepines, and fentanyl.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Medical provider for Racine County Jail inmates files for bankruptcy

Medical provider for Racine County Jail inmates files for bankruptcy

A medical company, which has provided health care services for inmates in incarceration facilities throughout the Midwest including the Racine County Jail, has filed for bankruptcy as it faces multiple wrongful death lawsuits. The filing could slow down — but won't stop — a $20 million lawsuit over the June 1, 2021, death of Malcolm James in the Racine County Jail.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Santa Rampage on West Washington Avenue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News