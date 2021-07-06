'He shot me man, like three or four times' | Racine man charged for July 3 Superior Street shooting

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting his wife’s ex-husband several times during an argument on Saturday in the 2000 block of Superior Street.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez, 46, of the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. He has been charged with first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony that carries a potential imprisonment of up to 30 years.

The Racine Police Department reported that Ortiz-Fernandez was arrested at the scene, that he did not try to flee and that the man who was shot threw a punch before Ortiz-Fernandez opened fire.

According to a criminal complaint:

The shooting occurred after 5 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground, surrounded by several others. The man yelled “he shot me man, like three or four times,” according to police.

A woman at the scene pointed to a man standing nearby, identifying Ortiz-Fernandez as the alleged shooter.

Once in custody, police said they found a 9mm handgun in Ortiz-Fernandez’s waistband holster. It had one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine, according to the report.

