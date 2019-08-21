{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man who reportedly tried stealing money from an older man and then allegedly shot him in the leg when he was unsuccessful is facing three felony charges.

Joseph D. Walker, 31, of the 1400 block of Summit Avenue, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies. 

According to the criminal complaint and information released by the Racine Police Department:

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 13, Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Center Street after hearing that a man had been shot and was lying on the ground in front of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St.

Center Street shooting, Aug. 13

Two men look across the crime scene tape strung along the 1100 block of Center Street on the afternoon of Aug. 13 as police officers investigate the scene of a shooting. Racine man Joseph D. Walker was charged for the incident on Wednesday.

Witnesses said they saw a suspect flee the scene. 

The victim, a 54-year-old man, said he had been playing slots at Matranga's Supermarket, 1200 Villa St. He said he won $600 and cashed out his winnings. The victim said a man approached him on the street and demanded his money. The victim refused and said the two fought until the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

A witness in the area said he heard the gunshot and saw the two men fighting in the middle of the street. He got his cell phone and began filming the altercation.

Racine Police downloaded the video footage, which also showed the victim trying to flag down a passing minivan. The minivan stopped and the victim slipped as he tried to hold onto it as it drove away.

Another witness called later and said he was a passenger in the minivan, along with his girlfriend and her grandchildren The van's passenger said the victim was yelling for help and saying: "He's trying to kill me." The victim slipped off the minivan as it pulled away. The minivan's driver reportedly drove away after seeing a gun and fearing for the children in the vehicle.

Racine Police released a description of the incident, the suspect and video clips on social media.

They received a tip that led to Walker. Walker matched the description of the subject and had been involved in an incident in the 1000 block of Villa Street in July 16 near the shooting.

The victim picked Walker out of a photo lineup and said he was sure that Walker shot him. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, Walker remained in custody on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

