RACINE — After fewer than two hours of deliberations, a jury found guilty one of two cousins charged in the fatal 2018 shooting of 40-year-old Tremayne Brown.

On Thursday afternoon, a jury found 34-year-old Cedric A. Gray of Racine guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The verdict stems from a March 18, 2018, shooting, near Taylor and Arlington avenues. When Racine Police arrived, they found a crashed Dodge minivan in a front yard in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue. Inside, Brown, of Racine, was found fatally shot in the arm, hand and abdomen.

During the investigation, nearby surveillance footage showed two men standing at the intersection.

Through witnesses accounts, the men were identified as Gray and Gray’s cousin, Michael Lyons, 36, also of Racine.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown and Lyons had been in a physical altercation earlier in the day, and Brown allegedly hit Lyons over the head with a bottle.

Later, Gray reportedly shot at a van Brown was driving when Brown pulled back up to the corner. Gray then walked over to the van’s passenger window and shot into the van.

Gray claimed that he shot in self-defense, but during closing statements, Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen said the claim was hard to believe.

“What Mr. Gray wants us to believe is that he was scared to death of Mr. Brown in that van,” Jensen said. “He was so scared of him, that he fired at him as he drove away, that he came back to the corner as the van came back. He was so scared that he walked up to the van, and he was so scared because he thought he was reaching for something that he shot into that van.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gray’s attorney, Russell Jones, pointed to self-defense law, which states that a person only has to reasonably believe that he is in danger.

“It is a reasonable belief that he (Brown) was reaching for his waistband,” Jones said. “A guy who beat his cousin up and hit him over the head with a bottle. A guy who was apparently undeterred to get shot at and came back. It is a reasonable belief that he would have a weapon in his waistband.”

“He provoked the whole thing,” Jensen said. “If he was so scared and concerned about Mr. Brown being there and a problem, and Brown is driving down Taylor, away from the area, why is he lifting up a handgun and shooting after him? Because there is no fear. There is probably some anger.”

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Lyons is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and a repeat offender. His three-day trial is slated to begin Dec. 17, online records show.

Police interview

More than a week after the shooting, Racine Police Investigator David Rybarik interviewed Gray in Chicago. During nearly two hours of questioning, and numerous denials, Rybarik said, Gray eventually admitted to shooting Brown.

Jensen said that Gray only admitted to the shooting and made the self-defense claim after he was presented with evidence and “forced to admit it was him,” Jensen said.

During that interview, Gray allegedly told investigators that he threw the gun into Lake Michigan near the YMCA the day after the shooting and burned the coat he was wearing at the time of the shooting.

Jones said that although investigators told Gray they were searching for the truth, they did not investigate or question Gray’s self-defense claim.

“Nothing contradicts Mr. Gray’s version of self-defense,” Jones said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.