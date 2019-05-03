KENOSHA — Chad Elliott lied to women about his wealth, his status and even his name not because he was attempting to defraud them — according to his attorney’s closing argument — but because without those lies he never would have gotten a date.
Elliott presented himself to women he met online through the dating website eHarmony as a wealthy executive with a prestigious job, college degrees, multiple homes, luxury cars and a strong Christian faith. In fact, he was unemployed with the exception of a stint as a pizza delivery driver, and owned little more than a suitcase of clothes.
“This man wants a relationship,” defense attorney Scott Anderson said. “If he says all I’ve got is the shirt on my back … he’s not getting in the door.”
A Kenosha County jury didn’t buy that argument, finding Elliott guilty Thursday of theft and theft by fraud.
In his trial this week in Kenosha County, Elliott was accused of using his false tales of wealth and romance to defraud a Somers woman he met through eHarmony. The woman met Elliott — who had identified himself as Chadwick DeTheir — in fall 2016. He soon moved into her home and asked her to marry him. Just as soon, he was asking her for large loans because, he told her, his bank accounts had been hacked and he did not have access to his funds.
The woman called police in January after some expensive jewelry — jewelry Elliott convinced her to buy for herself as a “gift” with the promise he would pay her back — went missing. Elliott said he had sent it to be appraised. A detective learned Elliott had actually pawned it in Madison days before Elliott was initially interviewed by police.
Elliott, 42, of Kenosha, was first charged with the theft of the jewelry. He was later charged with theft through fraud, accused of taking approximately $34,000 from the Somers woman in the form of loans that the state argued he never intended to pay back.
Trail of deception
At the trial that began Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill called a series of women to the witness stand who had similar experiences with Elliott in 2017. He met two other women through eHarmony, presenting himself as DeTheir, with stories of private jets, helicopter rides and promises of expensive trips. Another woman met Elliott in person at the apartment complex where she lived. This time he gave his real name, but only after explaining that, if she tried to look him up online, she would find criminal court records for a different Chad Elliott — criminal cases that were in fact his own.
Elliott convinced the three other women who testified to provide him loans — loans as small as paying for gasoline, as large as paying thousands of dollars for what they later learned were his criminal legal fees — through tales of lost wallets, bank accounts frozen through a court case with an ex-wife, carjacking and even stories that he had a brain tumor. He told the women he would repay them as soon as one of his homes sold or when received money from a Tesla he returned or when his bank accounts were unencumbered. The homes, Tesla and bank accounts, in fact, did not exist.
One of those other women loaned Elliott a total of about $10,000, another about $20,000. Both allowed him to live in their homes, believing they were in committed romantic relationships.
The charges in the Kenosha County case were tied only to the Somers woman. The court allowed the prosecution to call the other women to attempt to prove that Elliott was engaged in an ongoing fraudulent scheme.
Anderson said the women willingly gave Elliott loans and he intended to give them back their money. “They are genuine promises. He intends to pay it back,” Anderson said.
McNeill said in her closing argument that the women gave money to Elliott because he convinced them he was wealthy and would have no difficulty in repaying them. In fact, she argued, he did not have the means or the intent to pay back the money when he took it.
“The reason he depicts himself in this way, the reason he dresses the way he dresses, the reason he gains access to the cars he drives, the reason he pretends to go to work” is part of his scheme to defraud the women, she argued.
Six-hour deliberation
The jury deliberated from noon to about 6 p.m. Thursday to reach a verdict of guilty on theft, theft by fraud, obstruction and bail jumping. The deliberations were halted twice by fire alarms that had the jury and everyone else in the building waiting outside on the courthouse steps until they received the all-clear from the Kenosha Fire Department.
They also sent a series of three questions out to the judge during deliberations. In the first, they asked, “If we agree to all the elements in the charge of theft by fraud as charged but we don’t agree that the amount was greater than $10,000, what is the next step?”
After receiving the question, Judge Bruce Schroeder asked Elliott, given the question from the jury, if he would like his attorney to have the opportunity to negotiate with the state. Elliott told the judge he did not. “I think the jury instructions are quite clear, and I want to leave things as they are,” Elliott said.
Schroeder then called the jury in and asked them to continue with their deliberations.
The jury returned with the guilty verdict about an hour later, having agreed unanimously that the fraud charge did meet the greater than $10,000 threshold.
Elliott is scheduled to be sentenced June 19. He faces up to five years of initial confinement for the theft by fraud charge, up to 18 months for the theft charge and up to three years for bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.