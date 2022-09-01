Harry Wait has been criminally charged

RACINE — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without permission to prove he could, now faces criminal charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has confirmed.

On Thursday, a criminal complaint was unveiled by the DOJ that includes two misdemeanor charges for election fraud and two felony charges for unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information.

The charges were filed more than a month after Wait publicly admitted to his actions.

Democratic members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission have been demanding Wait be charged since immediately after the allegations became known in order to deter copycats who may actually try to illegally vote, rather than just acquire absentee ballots to prove it's possible as Wait admitted he has done.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, an Oshkosh Republican, has repeatedly complimented what Wait admitted to doing and said he shouldn't be charged since he exposed an alleged "vulnerability" in WEC's online MyVote system.

When a reporter texted Wait about the charges at 2:57 p.m. Thursday — after a court docket regarding Wait appeared online but before the DOJ issued a press release that included the criminal complaint — Wait replied that he was unaware that charges had been filed.

Soon after, a photo of the charges was posted in a chat channel used by HOT Government, the group Wait is president of, on the social media application Telegram, after Wait was served papers.

The criminal complaint released by the DOJ includes little new information than what was already known: That Wait requested absentee ballots online using the names and birthdates of several different people, including Vos and Mason.

Wait said he had permission from others to request ballots under their names, but he did not have permission from Vos or Mason, drawing bipartisan rebuke.

Wait has been a core supporter of Adam Steen, the conservative challenger to Vos.

Several ballots addressed to registered voters who are not Wait were delivered to Wait's Town of Dover home, including a ballot addressed to Mason but not one addressed to Vos.

Another ballot delivered to Wait's home was addressed to state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, but Wait denies ever requesting Behnke's ballot. It remains unclear who did request Behnke's ballot be delivered to Wait's home.

The complaint states that, on Aug. 24, when Wait was interviewed by DOJ agents, he admitted to requesting the absentee ballots using Vos' and Mason's information on July 26 while at the Racine County Fair.

In a release announcing the charges Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law."

Kaul is being challenged this year in a contentious statewide election by Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, who has prosecuted more people for election fraud than any other prosecutor in Wisconsin in relation to the 2020 presidential election.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who has endorsed Toney, called on WEC to remove the functionality within MyVote that allows registered voters to request ballots be sent to an address that does not match their home address.

WEC refused. Elections officials noted that the information needed to request ballots online is actually more stringent than the information needed to request a ballot by mail. To add extra steps to request ballots online, according to WEC, would require action from the Legislature.

In a statement Thursday, WEC said it "stands by the integrity of the MyVote application. All forms of voting in Wisconsin, including by-mail absentee, are secure and reliable." The statement added that "it would be inappropriate for the Commission to comment further at this time on decisions by law enforcement entities to file charges for alleged election-related crimes."

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed several election security-related bills in the past two years, but each have been vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who says he will not sign any bill he believes could make it more difficult to vote.

A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 in Racine County Circuit Court.