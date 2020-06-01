HAPPENING NOW: Protesters march to Racine County Courthouse

RACINE — Peaceful protests for George Floyd and other people of color who have been killed in confrontation with law enforcement are ongoing in Racine.
A group of about 100 people stood in Memorial Square in Downtown Racine shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and marched to the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
The group then sat down and started chanting things such as “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name, George Floyd.” Other names of people killed by police, including Racine's Ty'Rese West, are also being chanted.
The crowd is varied in terms of race. They are holding signs that say things such as “Black lives matter.” Some protesters are wearing matching T-shirts, reading “Whites for black lives” and “Latinos for black lives.”
The crowd lied down at the courthouse for nine minutes, the amount of time Floyd laid unresponsive before an ambulance came to the scene in Minneapolis last week. The last minute of those nine was in silence.
They then marched to the City of Racine Police Department at 800 Center St. The night previous, demonstrators were tear gassed in front of the police station after some protesters began throwing rocks and fireworks were fired toward law enforcement officers.
Racine County announced that, starting at 1 p.m., the Law Enforcement Center and the Courthouse are closed for the rest of the day.
Moving along
The protesters marched down Center Street, stopping in front of St. Paul Baptist Church. They moved from Downtown and headed to Uptown. They are chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."
This report will be updated.
