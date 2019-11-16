Hanson recall falling short; would need 'minor miracle' to meet Monday deadline

RACINE — With 9,000 signatures needed by Monday to recall the district attorney, it’s fairly safe to say Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has weathered the storm.
“At this point, it’s going to take a minor miracle,” recall organizer Michael Burmeister said Thursday about the campaign to recall Hanson.
But that doesn’t mean he’s given up on unseating Hanson; Hanson is up for election in November 2020.
The campaign kicked off shortly after Hanson announcement on Sept. 18 that she would not to press charges against Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of Ty’ Rese West.
In addition to the decision not to charge Giese, the declaration of recall filed by Campaign for Confident Justice claims that there have been “repeated injuries and injustice” committed by Hanson, including allegations of cover-ups and “gross dishonesty” regarding the failed Machinery Row project; dismissal of charges against a convicted child abuser because he’d been disruptive in jail; not prosecuting a prior DA for operating while intoxicated; and not charging two Racine Police officers in the fatal shooting of Donte Shannon on Jan. 17, 2018.
Hanson declined to comment for this report.
The campaign had to gather 21,960 signatures, slightly more than 10% of the county’s population, by Monday. As of Thursday, Burmeister estimated they’d gathered around 13,000.
Burmeister pointed to many factors that he believes hurt the campaign: the weather, the personal lives of the organizers and a lack of awareness in the community.
“A lot of people just don’t pay attention to politics,” he said. “They don’t know anything about this.”
While a recall appears unlikely, Burmeister said the campaign did get its message out through the more than 20 people actively involved and the campaigns Facebook page, which as of Thursday had 1,275 members.
“I feel like we won already because people are talking about this,” said Burmeister. “We’re going to keep people informed, whether by a recall or by election.”
Hundreds demonstrate outside courthouse as they await decision on West shooting
At least 300 demonstrators stood outside the Racine County Courthouse, holding signs and yelling chants, as they awaited the district attorney's decision to not charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West.
Photos by Christina Lieffring and Adam Rogan.