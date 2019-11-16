Hanson recall falling short; would need 'minor miracle' to meet Monday deadline

RACINE — With 9,000 signatures needed by Monday to recall the district attorney, it’s fairly safe to say Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has weathered the storm.

“At this point, it’s going to take a minor miracle,” recall organizer Michael Burmeister said Thursday about the campaign to recall Hanson.

But that doesn’t mean he’s given up on unseating Hanson; Hanson is up for election in November 2020.

The campaign kicked off shortly after Hanson announcement on Sept. 18 that she would not to press charges against Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of Ty’ Rese West.

In addition to the decision not to charge Giese, the declaration of recall filed by Campaign for Confident Justice claims that there have been “repeated injuries and injustice” committed by Hanson, including allegations of cover-ups and “gross dishonesty” regarding the failed Machinery Row project; dismissal of charges against a convicted child abuser because he’d been disruptive in jail; not prosecuting a prior DA for operating while intoxicated; and not charging two Racine Police officers in the fatal shooting of Donte Shannon on Jan. 17, 2018.

Hanson declined to comment for this report.

