HALO resident accused of trying to stab another resident

RACINE — A resident of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization shelter has been accused of trying to stab another resident.
Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 27, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempt aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., for a report of a fight where one person was armed with a knife.
Upon arrival, officers saw several residents flagging them down. They saw a man, identified as Hopkins, pinned to the ground by two other men, who said that Hopkins tried to assault another resident.
Police spoke with a staff member who said she was in the dining room of the facility when she saw Hopkins rush over to another resident. He pulled out a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab him. Several residents and staff rushed over to stop him. She ran over to stop Hopkins, but she was knocked to the ground and injured her wrist.
People are also reading…
Officers spoke to the man Hopkins tried to stab and he said that he was attempting to sleep when Hopkins suddenly was standing over him. Hopkins then tried to stab him but the knife bent. Officers also spoke with a HALO assistant director, who said she was elbowed by Hopkins in her face and shoved to the ground. A resident said that he tried to take the knife from Hopkins and suffered several cuts to his hand.
Hopkins was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ashley R. Chapman
Ashley R. Chapman, 4400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ronald L. Strickland
Ronald (aka Sidney Young) L. Strickland, 100 block of 7th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Stephen S. Tolefree
Stephen S. Tolefree, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tamarrae T. Hopkins
Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, attempt aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Steve H. Ivory
Steve (aka Paris Dwight Cotton) H. Ivory, 1700 block of 9th Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession og drug paraphernalia.
Alexis S. Jenkins
Alexis S. Jenkins, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
George E. Kramer
George E. Kramer, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ryan C. Krupp
Ryan C. Krupp, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Christopher L. Lester
Christopher L. Lester, 3400 block of 20th Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Milton D. McCain Johnson
Milton (aka Famous) D. McCain Johnson, 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marquise D. White
Marquise D. White, 2400 block of 54th Street, Kenosha, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Joseph J. Berry
Joseph J. Berry, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Romanda M. Carey
Romanda M. Carey, 900 block of Elm Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).