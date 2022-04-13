HALO resident accused of trying to stab another resident

RACINE — A resident of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization shelter has been accused of trying to stab another resident.

Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 27, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempt aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., for a report of a fight where one person was armed with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers saw several residents flagging them down. They saw a man, identified as Hopkins, pinned to the ground by two other men, who said that Hopkins tried to assault another resident.

Police spoke with a staff member who said she was in the dining room of the facility when she saw Hopkins rush over to another resident. He pulled out a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab him. Several residents and staff rushed over to stop him. She ran over to stop Hopkins, but she was knocked to the ground and injured her wrist.

Officers spoke to the man Hopkins tried to stab and he said that he was attempting to sleep when Hopkins suddenly was standing over him. Hopkins then tried to stab him but the knife bent. Officers also spoke with a HALO assistant director, who said she was elbowed by Hopkins in her face and shoved to the ground. A resident said that he tried to take the knife from Hopkins and suffered several cuts to his hand.

Hopkins was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0