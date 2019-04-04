RACINE — Two Racine men had approximately a half pound of marijuana and a loaded gun in a car with them, according to Racine police.
Angel Navarrete, 19, of the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams as a party to a crime, and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Laterrion T. Nelson, 20, of the 1400 block of Geneva Street faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana less or equal to 200 grams as a party to a crime, three counts of felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer pulled Navarrete over Wednesday near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and High Street. The officer smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.
Inside the car, the officer found two loose jars full of marijuana and a pink backpack that contained a bag of marijuana, burned blunts, Ziploc bags, vape pen canisters and a digital scale. A second digital scale was in the glove compartment and a gun loaded with 13 bullets was in the center console.
The total weight of the marijuana was 248.1 grams.
Navarrete and Nelson both made initial court appearances Thursday. Records show both had cash bonds set at $10,000.
