Habitual thief has been accused of his third burglary in the span of a month

RACINE — A habitual thief has been accused of his third burglary in the span of a month.

James Klukas

Klukas

James Klukas, 18, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, was charged with 14 felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, a felony count of attempt felony theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor counts of theft and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, officers were sent to a business at the 1500 block of Washington Avenue for a broken door.

Officers arrived and found the back door of the building had been broken in with a tree stump. Surveillance video showed a suspect, later identified as Klukas, enter the business at 8:49 p.m. He goes through tip jars and takes money as well as two dollar bills off the wall. 

While officers were on scene, other officers were sent to a business at the 1100 block of Washington Avenue for another burglary. Officers arrived and saw a broken glass door and two motorcycles that had been wheeled out of the business. Klukas was running from the business on foot and was eventually taken into custody. The motorcycles were each valued at over $5,000. Surveillance video showed an individual throw a rock through the glass door.

Klukas had previously been convicted of burglaries that took place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 11.

Klukas was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is on Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

