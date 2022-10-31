RACINE — A habitual thief has been accused of his third burglary in the span of a month.
James Klukas, 18, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, was charged with 14 felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, a felony count of attempt felony theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor counts of theft and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, officers were sent to a business at the 1500 block of Washington Avenue for a broken door.
Officers arrived and found the back door of the building had been broken in with a tree stump. Surveillance video showed a suspect, later identified as Klukas, enter the business at 8:49 p.m. He goes through tip jars and takes money as well as two dollar bills off the wall.
While officers were on scene, other officers were sent to a business at the 1100 block of Washington Avenue for another burglary. Officers arrived and saw a broken glass door and two motorcycles that had been wheeled out of the business. Klukas was running from the business on foot and was eventually taken into custody. The motorcycles were each valued at over $5,000. Surveillance video showed an individual throw a rock through the glass door.
Klukas had previously been convicted of burglaries that took place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 11.
Klukas was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is on Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 31, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Azaria S. Tanner
Azaria S. Tanner, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Terell M. Barber
Terell M. Barber, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Darius L. Belle
Darius L. Belle, 3400 block of 6th Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Charles Lee Canady
Charles Lee Canady, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Adonis L. French
Adonis L. French, 3700 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, invasion of privacy.
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, attempt felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Brandon Oates-Carson
Brandon Oates-Carson, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Yalena Y. Rocha-Raya
Yalena Y. Rocha-Raya, 1900 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer.
Dominic T. Sadowski
Dominic T. Sadowski, Watertown, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William N. Silva
William N. Silva, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimeon D. Turner
Kimeon D. Turner, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachery J. Vague
Zachery J. Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Passionelle S. Sims
Passionelle S. Sims, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Fredrick R. Warship
Fredrick R. Warship, Howards Grove, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Brenda J. Wixforth
Brenda J. Wixforth, 4900 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).