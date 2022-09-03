Habitual Pick 'n Save thief accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol

MOUNT PLEASANT — A habitual Pick 'n Save thief has been accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol from the store.
Kali Reaves, 24, of the 4000 block of 16th Street, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 4, an officer was sent to the Pick 'n Save at 1202 N. Green Bay Road for a delayed theft report.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the loss prevention officer who said she received a notification that a cart exited the store without paying for merchandise on July 27. Surveillance video showed a man and a woman stealing 10 bottles of liquor worth $387.90. The woman was later identified as Reaves.
People are also reading…
On Aug. 28, officers were sent to the same Pick 'n Save for a theft by the same two suspects. They stole multiple bottles of alcohol worth $516.87. The next day, officers were sent once more to the same Pick 'n Save for the two stealing another $535.86 worth of alcohol.
In speaking with Reaves, she said she was high on heroin at the time of the first theft on July 27. She did not remember being at Pick 'n Save on the other two dates despite surveillance video showing she was at the store.
Reaves was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kali Reaves
Kali Reaves, 4000 block of 16th Street, Racine misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Travis T. Williams Jr.
Travis T. Williams Jr., 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC.
Carlos Coopwood Jr.
Carlos Coopwood Jr., 2300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Derry D. Essie Jr.
Derry D. Essie Jr., Chicago, Illinois, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Nico A. Vallin
Nico A. Vallin, 700 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin Carl Brown
Justin Carl Brown, 7300 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua A. Gastaldi
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joshua A. Gastaldi, 1600 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Shawn C. Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn C. Morris, Sherman, New York, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.