Habitual Pick 'n Save thief accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol

MOUNT PLEASANT — A habitual Pick 'n Save thief has been accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol from the store.

Kali Reaves, 24, of the 4000 block of 16th Street, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 4, an officer was sent to the Pick 'n Save at 1202 N. Green Bay Road for a delayed theft report.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the loss prevention officer who said she received a notification that a cart exited the store without paying for merchandise on July 27. Surveillance video showed a man and a woman stealing 10 bottles of liquor worth $387.90. The woman was later identified as Reaves.

On Aug. 28, officers were sent to the same Pick 'n Save for a theft by the same two suspects. They stole multiple bottles of alcohol worth $516.87. The next day, officers were sent once more to the same Pick 'n Save for the two stealing another $535.86 worth of alcohol.

In speaking with Reaves, she said she was high on heroin at the time of the first theft on July 27. She did not remember being at Pick 'n Save on the other two dates despite surveillance video showing she was at the store.

Reaves was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.