Habitual Menards thief allegedly stole, defrauded store out of over $1,000 worth of items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Habitual Menards thief allegedly stole and defrauded the store out of over $1,000 worth of items by altering the price tags on items.

Mathew L. Jelinek, 39, of the 7400 block of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of retail theft by altering a price that is between $500-$5,000, three misdemeanor counts of retail theft by altering a price that is less than or equal to $500 and a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking items less than or equal to a $500 value.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 10, an officer responded to the Menards located at 3101 S. Oaks Road on the report of a retail theft committed the prior day. Upon arrival, the officer met with a loss prevention officer who said a male suspect entered the store and selected several items, including a nail gun valued at $234.81. The suspect removed the nail gun from the packaging and removed the security tags and hid it inside a box in his cart. The suspect went to a checkout aisle and checked out all the items except the nail gun.