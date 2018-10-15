MOUNT PLEASANT — A local man who unsuccessfully ran for Mount Pleasant village trustee last year says someone recently stole a small safe from his house that reportedly contained more than $200,000 in cash and coins.
Charles Haakma reported the theft to Mount Pleasant police on Oct. 7, the day he returned from being away from his home, located on the south side of the village, for several days. The safe had been hidden in a closet behind some clothing; it contained money from some of his relatives that have died, Haakma said.
He said he was working during those times and did not need the money, so he put it into the safe.
When Haakma returned home that Sunday, he said, he found he had left his sliding patio door unlocked. “I saw the inside patio door open about 1 foot.”
Haakma said he thinks someone came in that door and went straight to the closet and took the safe, which he estimated weighed about 60 pounds.
Boxes had been moved, he said. “Nothing (else) was touched. It as though they knew right where to go.”
Haakma, 67, said he knows of one person who knew he had a safe in his home. He said he is also suspicious the theft is related to someone who entered his home a few weeks ago, ostensibly to use the bathroom.
None of Haakma’s neighbors saw anything unusual while he was gone, he said.
“I’m shocked,” he said. He was keeping the money in the safe for taxes, escrow and so on.
“It was sort of like the reserve,” Haakma said. “I never would have thought anyone would have known. It’s very, very bizarre.”
Encounters with police
Haakma has had encounters with police for reasons other than being victimized. In August 2017 he was arrested after allegedly punching a Mount Pleasant officer in the face during a road-rage dispute near his home at the time in the 4700 block of Spring Street. He faces charges of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, a felony; resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor. His case is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 5-7.
Other Haakma incidents on record include one in which he called a female tenant vulgar obscenities, and another in which he reportedly got into a confrontation with a police officer after parking in an emergency lane in front of a grocery store.
Haakma said he does not plan to report the stolen safe to his insurance company, because he has no proof that he actually owned the safe and its contents.
“No insurance company would pay me,” said Haakma. “I haven’t contacted them. What would they say?”
He hopes that anyone with information about the theft will contact Mount Pleasant police.
