Gunshot victim taken by Flight For Life
RACINE — A male was taken by Flight for Life Tuesday evening after he was reportedly shot.

A call came in around 6:45 p.m. for a male who showed up at Ascension All Saints Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Racine Police.

As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, no suspect was yet in custody and the incident remained under investigation.

