Guns, drugs, ammo allegedly found during traffic stop during Racine County Sheriff's 398th OWI encounter of 2021
alert

Guns, drugs, ammo allegedly found during traffic stop during Racine County Sheriff's 398th OWI encounter of 2021

398th OWI findings
Racine County Sheriff's Office

A short-barreled rifle, 104 rounds of ammo and 16 grams of MDMA (aka ecstasy, molly) were among some of the weapons and drugs found during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon  northbound on Interstate 94. 

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy assigned to the Strategic Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with allegedly unauthorized registration at about 3 p.m.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sarah L. Longseth, a 45-year-old Milwaukee resident, and the passenger was identified as Shamar L. Hegwood, a 33-year-old Milwaukee resident. 

Sarah L. Longseth

Longseth
Shamar L. Hegwood

Hegwood

The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and numerous indicators of alleged impairment in both occupants during his initial interaction.

Deputies seized the following from the vehicle:

  • a handgun with a makeshift telescoping stock
  • 104 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition in multiple magazines
  • 50 pills of MDMA with a total weight of 16 grams
  • 32.1 grams of marijuana

Longseth was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with the following recommended charges:

  • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Possession of THC
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Operating While Intoxicated (1st offense)

Hegwood was also taken into custody and is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with the following recommended charges:

  • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of firearm by a felon
  • Possession of THC (repeat drug offender)
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Resisting and obstructing an officer

The RCSO noted that this incident was their 398th impaired driver encounter of the year.

