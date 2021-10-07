Guns, drugs, ammo allegedly found during traffic stop during Racine County Sheriff's 398th OWI encounter of 2021

A short-barreled rifle, 104 rounds of ammo and 16 grams of MDMA (aka ecstasy, molly) were among some of the weapons and drugs found during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon northbound on Interstate 94.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy assigned to the Strategic Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with allegedly unauthorized registration at about 3 p.m.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sarah L. Longseth, a 45-year-old Milwaukee resident, and the passenger was identified as Shamar L. Hegwood, a 33-year-old Milwaukee resident.

The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and numerous indicators of alleged impairment in both occupants during his initial interaction.

Deputies seized the following from the vehicle:

a handgun with a makeshift telescoping stock

104 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition in multiple magazines

50 pills of MDMA with a total weight of 16 grams

32.1 grams of marijuana

Longseth was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with the following recommended charges: