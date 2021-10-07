Guns, drugs, ammo allegedly found during traffic stop during Racine County Sheriff's 398th OWI encounter of 2021

A short-barreled rifle, 104 rounds of ammo and 16 grams of MDMA (aka ecstasy, molly) were among some of the weapons and drugs found during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon northbound on Interstate 94.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy assigned to the Strategic Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with allegedly unauthorized registration at about 3 p.m.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sarah L. Longseth, a 45-year-old Milwaukee resident, and the passenger was identified as Shamar L. Hegwood, a 33-year-old Milwaukee resident.
The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and numerous indicators of alleged impairment in both occupants during his initial interaction.
Deputies seized the following from the vehicle:
- a handgun with a makeshift telescoping stock
- 104 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition in multiple magazines
- 50 pills of MDMA with a total weight of 16 grams
- 32.1 grams of marijuana
Longseth was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with the following recommended charges:
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Possession of THC
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Operating While Intoxicated (1st offense)
Hegwood was also taken into custody and is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with the following recommended charges:
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of firearm by a felon
- Possession of THC (repeat drug offender)
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Resisting and obstructing an officer
The RCSO noted that this incident was their 398th impaired driver encounter of the year.