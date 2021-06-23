Gun never found | Trial underway for man accused of killing Lavalle Monroe in Racine alley on Sept. 2, 2018

The evidence the DA’s Office intends to use includes surveillance video that allegedly shows Monroe, Morris and a third man entering the alley where the homicide occurred. However, only the third man came back that way.

Wagner told the jury that a hat with DNA placed the defendant at the scene, and a witness saw Morris with a gun that night.

However, the gun used to shoot Monroe has never been found.

Public Defender Alexander Kostal represented the defense. He argued the state’s star witness is problematic because he lied to the police multiple times before pointing the finger at Morris.

Further, Kostal said that Morris had no motive to shoot the victim — but the star witness did due to a physical altercation he had with Monroe shortly before the shooting.

The presentation of the evidence and testimony began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.