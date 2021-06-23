Gun never found | Trial underway for man accused of killing Lavalle Monroe in Racine alley on Sept. 2, 2018

RACINE — The case of a man charged with murdering another man in an alley behind an event hall following a birthday party began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Joshua Morris, 32, faces a list of charges that includes first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the shooting death of Lavelle Monroe, then 34 years old, a man known for always having a smile on his face.
Case history
On Sept. 2, 2018, Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mead Street after someone reported hearing shots fired shortly before 1:00 a.m.
In the alley, they discovered an adult man, later identified as Monroe, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Five days later a warrant was issued for Morris, who was not arrested until May 2019.
Opening statements
John Wagner, of the Racine County District Attorney's Office, outlines for the jury the evidence they will see and the testimony they can expe…
Prosecutor John Wagner outlined the events of the evening and the evidence the Racine County District Attorney’s Office would rely on in the case.
The evidence the DA’s Office intends to use includes surveillance video that allegedly shows Monroe, Morris and a third man entering the alley where the homicide occurred. However, only the third man came back that way.
Wagner told the jury that a hat with DNA placed the defendant at the scene, and a witness saw Morris with a gun that night.
However, the gun used to shoot Monroe has never been found.
Public Defender Alexander Kostal represented the defense. He argued the state’s star witness is problematic because he lied to the police multiple times before pointing the finger at Morris.
Further, Kostal said that Morris had no motive to shoot the victim — but the star witness did due to a physical altercation he had with Monroe shortly before the shooting.
The presentation of the evidence and testimony began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.