Gun hasn't been found | Trial underway for man accused of killing Lavalle Monroe in a Racine alley in 2018

RACINE — The case of a man charged with murdering another man in an alley behind an event hall after a birthday party began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Joshua Morris, 32, faces a list of charges that includes first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the shooting death of Lavelle Monroe, then 34 years old, a man known for always having a smile on his face.
Case history
On Sept. 2, 2018, Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mead Street after someone reported hearing shots fired shortly before 1:00 a.m.
In the alley, they discovered an adult man, later identified as Monroe, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Five days later, a warrant was issued for Morris, who was not arrested until May 2019.
Opening statements
Prosecutor John Wagner outlined the events of the evening and the evidence the Racine County District Attorney’s Office would rely on in the case.
The evidence the DA’s Office intends to use includes surveillance video that allegedly shows Monroe, Morris and a third man entering the alley where the homicide occurred. However, only the third man came back that way.
Wagner told the jury that a hat with DNA placed the defendant at the scene, and a witness saw Morris with a gun that night.
However, the gun used to shoot Monroe has never been found.
Public Defender Alexander Kostal represented the defense. He argued the state’s star witness is problematic because he lied to the police multiple times before pointing the finger at Morris.
Further, Kostal said that Morris had no motive to shoot the victim — but the star witness did due to a physical altercation he had with Monroe shortly before the shooting.
The presentation of the evidence and testimony began Tuesday. It continued Wednesday, but was cut short in the early afternoon.
‘Security concerns’
The trial recessed after lunch on Wednesday due to alleged “security concerns” stemming from a news conference held in front of the Racine County Courthouse at 3 p.m. Wednesday. That news conference was led by the attorney representing both of the men who died in the Racine County Jail within the past month.
Judge Wynne Laufenberg said she decided to recess court for the day after consulting with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, whose personnel maintain security at the Law Enforcement Center where the trial is being conducted, across the street from the courthouse. Sheriff’s personnel also maintain the jail.
“I want all of you to safe and secure,” she told the jurors.
Alexander Kostal, of the Wisconsin Public Defender's Office, outlines the evidence, as the defense sees it, for the jury Tuesday.
Stating she was “going to err on the side of caution,” Laufenberg released the jury after the lunch break and instructed them to report back at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The recess will certainly delay the trial. For that reason, Kostal objected to the recess, although his objection was unsuccessful.
There were no disturbances as a result of the news conference, which was on behalf of Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. (who died in the jail May 29) and Malcolm James (who died there June 1), sparking a number of nonviolent protests and ongoing demands for answers as the investigation continues.
The investigations are being conducted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. It is estimated that the toxicology reports won’t be complete until at least mid-July, if not later, and the investigations are reportedly unable to be completed until those reports are returned.