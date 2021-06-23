Gun hasn't been found | Trial underway for man accused of killing Lavalle Monroe in a Racine alley in 2018

Judge Wynne Laufenberg said she decided to recess court for the day after consulting with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, whose personnel maintain security at the Law Enforcement Center where the trial is being conducted, across the street from the courthouse. Sheriff’s personnel also maintain the jail.

“I want all of you to safe and secure,” she told the jurors.

Alexander Kostal Alexander Kostal, of the Wisconsin Public Defender's Office, outlines the evidence, as the defense sees it, for the jury Tuesday.

Stating she was “going to err on the side of caution,” Laufenberg released the jury after the lunch break and instructed them to report back at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The recess will certainly delay the trial. For that reason, Kostal objected to the recess, although his objection was unsuccessful.

There were no disturbances as a result of the news conference, which was on behalf of Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. (who died in the jail May 29) and Malcolm James (who died there June 1), sparking a number of nonviolent protests and ongoing demands for answers as the investigation continues.

The investigations are being conducted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. It is estimated that the toxicology reports won’t be complete until at least mid-July, if not later, and the investigations are reportedly unable to be completed until those reports are returned.

