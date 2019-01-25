RACINE — On Wednesday, live ammunition was reportedly found by a third-grade student at Our Lady of Grace Academy, 1425 Grove Ave.
In response, the Catholic elementary school issued a message to parents, encouraging them to have “open conversations” with their children and reminding them to report anything they witness that appears unsafe, to ensure the well-being of everyone at the school.
“The health and safety of our scholars and staff is the primary responsibility for all schools, and we take pride in our efforts in this area at Our Lady of Grace Academy. As such, we feel it is necessary to notify you of a situation that took place in our building today (Wednesday),” Principal Erin O’Donnell wrote in an email to parents.
Finding the bullet
On Wednesday afternoon, a third-grade student told a teacher that they had found “a single piece of live ammunition” in a coat closet, O’Donnell’s email said.
The Racine Police Department was then contacted. A subsequent search of all students' belongings found that “there were no weapons or unsafe items in the school building or on school property,” according to the email. “Nothing unsafe was found.”
O’Donnell encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about what they saw during the school day.
It is not known at this time how the bullet was brought into the school, although the school does not feel that students’ safety is at risk.
As of Friday afternoon, school officials and the Racine Police Department had not responded to requests for more information from The Journal Times. Our Lady of Grace was closed Friday because of weather.
The day after Our Lady of Grace’s incident, a public elementary school in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, was reportedly placed in lockdown when a bullet was found on school property. Like in Racine, law enforcement was called and no threat was identified.
It was later determined that a student had brought a bullet to the Pennsylvania school.
Relatively new school
Our Lady of Grace Academy is a K-8 Catholic school established in 2011 connected to St. Edward Parish. This year, it became one of the five Catholic elementary schools and one high school in Racine now operated under the umbrella of Siena Catholic Schools.
