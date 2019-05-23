RACINE — Nearly two months after a video surfaced online showing Love of Caring group home workers roughly handling a disabled man, dumping liquid on his face and back, and yelling at him to get up, a Racine woman has been charged.
Yolanda S. Williams, 48, is charged with a felony count of intentional abuse of a resident that is likely to cause harm, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 29, two Racine Police officers responded to Love of Caring “Tulip” facility at 1834 13th St., for a welfare check. The Tulip facility offers care to people with developmental and physical disabilities, dementia, mental illnesses, traumatic brain injuries and the elderly.
A person called and said they saw two group home workers pour liquid on a client. A video of the incident later surfaced on Facebook.
Police made contact with the victim in the video who appeared "low functioning." He reportedly suffers from multiple disabilities.
Love of Caring CEO Nicole Cobb told officers she had seen the video and identified a woman visible in it as Williams. No one else was charged as of Thursday.
There are three other Love of Caring facilities in the Racine area — 101 Howland Ave., 1638 Echo Lane and 2214 William St.
Williams was out on bond for a 2018 disorderly conduct case when the incident occurred. Williams appeared in court Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 30 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Past incident
In April 2017, two Love of Caring group home employees on Howland Avenue were charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after they allegedly got into a physical fight while at the home on Jan. 5, 2017.
According to a criminal complaint, the fight began after an argument over the employees’ work schedules. In that case, charges against one of the women were dismissed outright.
But Tierre Crawford, 42, was found guilty of disorderly conduct. The battery charge was dismissed.
Crawford had been hired despite having prior convictions for disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and hit-and-run.
